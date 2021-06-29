Home WORLD NEWS 3 children found dead in Los Angeles home, officials investigate as suspicious – NBC News
WORLD NEWS

3 children found dead in Los Angeles home, officials investigate as suspicious – NBC News

by admin
written by admin
3-children-found-dead-in-los-angeles-home,-officials-investigate-as-suspicious-–-nbc-news

The deaths of three young children who were found at a Los Angeles home Monday are being investigated as suspicious, authorities said.

The children, all of whom were under the age of 3, were found on Monday afternoon after sheriff’s deputies responded to a report that two children at an East Los Angeles home weren’t breathing, sheriff’s Lt. Charles Calderaro told NBC Los Angeles.

Deputies and paramedics found one girl and two boys. They were pronounced dead at the scene, he told the station.

Calderaro said there were “no obvious signs” of trauma, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The children’s 28-year-old mother was detained for questioning, Calderaro told NBC Los Angeles. There have been no arrests and Calderaro said additional details about their deaths wasn’t available.

Tim Stelloh is a reporter for NBC News based in California.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

King Maswati not fled Eswatini’s violent protests –...

Ethiopia Tigray Conflict: Live Updates – The New...

Live updates: Biden heading to Wisconsin to pitch...

The ‘heat dome’ explained: why the Pacific north-west...

Paul George feels like he gets more criticism...

California Bans State Travel To Florida And 4...

Physicists confirm two cases of “elusive” black hole/neutron...

LG updates its 2021 OLED TVs to support...

United Airlines orders 270 Boeing, Airbus jets –...

‘Mbappe has an oversized ego’ – Why did...

Leave a Reply