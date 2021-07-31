3-arrested-in-deadly-visalia-shooting

-
WLS – Chicago
Boy, 6, among 2 shot in Dolton
A 6-year-old boy and a man in his 30s are undergoing surgery after they were both shot in front of a home in south suburban Dolton Friday afternoon.
The Daily Beast
Baltimore Aunt Drove Car for a Year With Kids Stuffed in Trunk: Cops
Baltimore County Police DepartmentFor about a year, a Baltimore woman allegedly drove a car with a gruesome secret: the dead body of her 7-year-old niece stashed in a suitcase in the trunk. Then in May she allegedly cracked the trunk’s lid to dump the body of her 5-year-old nephew beside it.It wasn’t until months later that police discovered the decomposing bodies of siblings Joshlyn Marie James Johnson and Larry Darnell O’Neal.Baltimore County Police said in a statement Thursday night that they
The Daily Beast
Billionaire Developer Mulls Closing NYC Tourist Hot Spot After 14-Year-Old Leaps to His Death
Angela Weiss/bioreports via GettyA popular tourist attraction in New York City may shut down for good after a 14-year-old boy leapt to his death on Thursday—while his loved ones apparently looked on.Police say the teen jumped from the eighth story of the Vessel sculpture in New York City’s Hudson Yards shortly before 1 p.m. The boy, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police told the New York Daily News. Stephen Ross, the billionaire chairman of The Related Companies, the
