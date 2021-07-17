2K soft-launches unannounced XCOM Legends mobile game – Eurogamer.net

2K has soft-launched an unannounced XCOM mobile game.

XCOM Legends is now available in early access form in limited territories, 2K confirmed to Eurogamer this evening.

Screenshot courtesy of YouTube channel Android IOS Cabogame.

XCOM Legends is listed on the Google Play store courtesy of Iridium Starfish, a company I’d not heard of before.

Iridium Starfish is based in California, according to company records, and is linked to Take-Two Interactive Software, the parent company of 2K.

“We are constantly exploring and testing new experiences to offer our fans the best entertainment and value,” a 2K spokesperson told Eurogamer.

“Iridium Starfish has soft-launched XCOM Legends in limited territories, but we have no further information to share at this time.”

It seems XCOM Legends was actually spotted last year by redditor bjt23, who stumbled upon an advert for the game on Facebook. Another redditor, the wonderfully-named SirPwnsAlot1995, saw it listed as XCOM Heroes.

So, what is XCOM Legends? It’s described as a turn-based RPG. There’s a campaign mode in which you battle waves of enemies. You recruit new heroes to fight in PvP battles against “those under alien control”. You also have to progress to unlock competitive PvP game modes. There are new daily challenges, and unique hero-specific “War Stories”.

Here’s the official blurb:

“Liberate the Earth in XCOM Legends, a brand new mobile turn-based RPG! Assume control of XCOM, one of the last resistance groups on the planet, and lead the charge to take back Earth from the tyrannical alien invaders known as ADVENT.

“20 years have passed since Earth surrendered to the alien invaders. By the time we realized the alien threat, the war was already over and humanity was lost. To exterminate the last of the resistance fighters, the aliens have unleashed an untold, ancient evil.

“We now need your help once again, Commander, to assemble XCOM’s greatest warriors, both past and present and take back Earth. Are you ready?”

Players have already noticed XCOM Legends is out. There’s gameplay in the video below, courtesy of YouTube channel Android IOS Cabogame:

Is XCOM developer Firaxis working on a new entry in the much-loved series? In June, a number of upcoming 2K games leaked, including Codename CODA, which is reportedly a new Marvel-themed XCOM-style turn-based strategy game from Firaxis. Perhaps XCOM Legends will have to do for now, then.