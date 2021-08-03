2K says it will announce an ‘exciting new franchise’ this month – Video Games Chronicle

2K Games [181 articles]”>2K is planning to announce a new franchise later this month.

The publisher confirmed the plan during parent company Take Two’s 2022 Q1 earnings results call on Monday.

The new franchise will be released during the current fiscal year ending on March 31, 2022.

“Later this month, 2K will unveil details of another exciting new franchise planned for launch during this fiscal year,” Take-Two Interactive [340 articles]”>Take-Two president Karl Slatoff said.

The new franchise could be announced at Gamescom [112 articles]”>Gamescom 2021, which will be an all-digital event for the second year running.

The digital event will kick off with journalist Geoff Keighley [75 articles]”>Geoff Keighley’s Gamescom: Opening Night Live show on August 25, ahead of the main event days on August 26 and August 27.

During Monday’s earnings call, Take-Two also said it had delayed the launch of two of its “immersive core” titles to later in the current fiscal year than originally planned.

The company said in May that it intended to release 21 games during the current fiscal year, including four immersive core games – two from “proven” franchises and two from “new” ones, according to CEO Strauss Zelnick [60 articles]”>Strauss Zelnick.

Take-Two also claimed on Monday that Grand Theft Auto V has now shipped over 150 million copies.