2Baba, Faze, Blackface, reunite at Sound Sultan’s tribute night – Premium Times

The former members of Plantashun Boiz, Innocent ‘2baba’ Idibia, Ahmedu ‘Black Face’ Obiabo and Chibuzor ‘ Faze’ Oji set their differences aside at a night of tributes held in honour of late Sound Sultan.
The event tagged ‘8th Wonda’ was held simultaneously in Lagos, Pretoria, Atlanta, London, Maryland and New York.
The trio performed their eponymous single in honour of the singer at Terra Kulture, in Lagos.
Other stars present at the gathering included MI, Vector, Timi Dakolo, Sound Sultan’s musician brother, Baba Dee, ILLBliss
Other artistes who paid homage to the ‘Jagbajantis’ crooner at the Lagos leg were MI, Alibaba, Vector, ILLBLiSS, Banky W and comedianne, Princess, among others.
In the Atlanta leg of the events, the likes of Olu Maintain, Kaha, elDee, Hyacinth Idibia, Audi Maikori and Efe Omoregbe had nothing but good things to say about the late music star.
2Baba in his tribute described Sound Sultan as a creative singer who lived an impactful life.
“I have never seen somebody so creative, so gifted, the guy na scientist, artiste, everything combined, that’s just who he was.