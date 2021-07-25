2Baba, Faze, Blackface, reunite at Sound Sultan’s tribute night – Premium Times

The former members of Plantashun Boiz, Innocent ‘2baba’ Idibia, Ahmedu ‘Black Face’ Obiabo and Chibuzor ‘ Faze’ Oji set their differences aside at a night of tributes held in honour of late Sound Sultan.

The event tagged ‘8th Wonda’ was held simultaneously in Lagos, Pretoria, Atlanta, London, Maryland and New York.

The trio performed their eponymous single in honour of the singer at Terra Kulture, in Lagos.