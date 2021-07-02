Grace Edema Published 1 July 2021

University of Lagos, Akoka, will be producing 281 First Class graduates at its forthcoming 51st Convocation Ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has said.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday to intimate the press on the activities lined up for the ceremony, Ogundipe said the Faculty of Engineering which had 70 First Class graduates was the highest in the school.

A total of 15,753 students are to be awarded various degrees at the convocation which will begin on July 5.

Furthermore, a total number of 7,754 will be awarded the first degree in various disciplines, while 7,999 will bag postgraduate degrees and diplomas in various fields.

The Convocation Lecture, titled, ‘National development and knowledge economy in the digital age: Leapfrogging SMEs into the 21st Century,’ will be delivered by the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele.

“The best graduating student with the highest CGPA is Alimi Adedeji; 4.98, from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering. He is closely followed by Popoola Victoria Opeyemi with a CGPA of 4.90 from the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences and also has the best result in the Humanities.

‘The best overall PhD thesis for this year’s graduating student is Moruf Olatunji from the Department of Marine Science, Faculty of Science. Meagan Peter Ekundayo from the Department of Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences will be awarded the best PhD thesis in the Humanities,” said Ogundipe.

He also revealed that a 71-year-old woman, Marinze Felicia, who was born on March 6, 1950, would be the oldest to be awarded a PhD degree in the history of the university.

Ogundipe also said the late former VC of the institution, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, would be given the Post-Humous Emeritus Professorship.

“Honorary doctorate degrees will be awarded to Dr Ameyo Stella-Adadevoh( Post-Humous), Dr Biodun Shobanjo, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, and Dr Kessington Adebutu,” he said.