28-year-old-pickpocket-jailed-eight-months-in-kaiama,-kwara

A 28-year-old man, Mohammed Abubakar, has been jailed for eight months over theft.

The suspect, a native of Tambuwal in Sokoto State, was handed over by the Nigerian Army after he stole N70,000 at the cattle market in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The incident occurred on July 15, 2021 at about 6.45pm.

” As he was about to escape from the town, he branched a filling station with his motorcycle to buy fuel, where he also stole a phone belonging to the petrol attendant.”

A statement by the spokesman of Kwara State Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Babawale Zaid Afolabi in Ilorin on Friday, said the suspect, was intercepted by the vigilante, who handed him over to military personnel at a checkpoint close to the place of arrest.

Exhibits recovered from him include N70,000, two stolen phones, comprising infinix smartphone 5 and Maxfone vii, with three silver rings.

The state corps commandant, Iskil Makinde, ordered a full-scale investigation into the matter for further action.

However, at about 10.30am on July 15, 2021, the owner of the Infinix phone lodged a direct complaint at Kaiama Magistrate’s Court before trial judge Ajide.

The suspect was charged for trespass and theft and sentenced to eight months imprisonment in Federal Correctional Centre, New Bussa, Niger State.