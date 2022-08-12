28-medical-colleges-in-1950,-over-600-now

NEW DELHI: Like in primary and secondary education, the scope for medical education too has expanded to accommodate more students and to cater to the growing healthcare needs of the country.

In 1950, India had all of 28

medical colleges

, and private participation in the sector was insignificant.

However there has been a steady increase in the number of medical colleges, specially since the later decades of the last century, including many in the private sector.

The growth was further accelerated after 2000, taking the number of medical colleges from 190 to over 600 currently.

