Home WORLD NEWS 28 medical colleges in 1950, over 600 now
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

28 medical colleges in 1950, over 600 now

by News
0 views
28-medical-colleges-in-1950,-over-600-now

NEW DELHI: Like in primary and secondary education, the scope for medical education too has expanded to accommodate more students and to cater to the growing healthcare needs of the country.

In 1950, India had all of 28

medical colleges

, and private participation in the sector was insignificant.

However there has been a steady increase in the number of medical colleges, specially since the later decades of the last century, including many in the private sector.

The growth was further accelerated after 2000, taking the number of medical colleges from 190 to over 600 currently.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Life expectancy at birth nearly doubled since 1951

Male-bound Go First flight with 92 passengers onboard...

Revenue from coffee exports up 760-fold since 1960

Taiwan-China crisis: India calls for de-escalation of tensions

Timeline: 75 years of partition and India-Pakistan tensions

Ethiopia completes third filling of Blue Nile mega-dam...

Infographic: How were India-Pakistan partition borders drawn?

Renting in Austria: When can my landlord increase...

Reader question: When do children in Austria go...

EXPLAINED: The rules for buying property in Graz...

Leave a Reply