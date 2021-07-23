25-year-old-woman-arrested-after-4-asian-victims-assaulted

The Telegraph

Bones found near area where missing British hiker Esther Dingley disappeared

Bones have been found close to where the British hiker Esther Dingley went missing last year. Ms Dingley, an experienced hiker, was last seen on the Pico Salvaguardia in the Pyrenees, on the border between France and Spain, on Nov 22. She and her partner Dan Colegate had left England in 2014 to go on an adventure of a lifetime, which had been intended to last 12 months but stretched to six years. The 37-year-old sent a selfie to Mr Colgate from the 9,000ft Pic de Sauvegarde on the day she went m