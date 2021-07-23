25-year-old-woman-arrested-after-4-asian-victims-assaulted

-
NextShark
$10,000 reward offered in botched NYC robbery that left Burmese mother in a coma
A $10,000 reward awaits anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of a man accused in an attempted robbery that left an Asian woman critical in New York City. The latest: Than Htwe, 58, an immigrant from Myanmar, remains in a coma after sustaining a severe brain injury from the incident, which occurred in Manhattan’s Canal Street Station on July 17. Htwe and her 22-year-old son, Kyaw Zaw Hein, were exiting the station around 10:45 a.m. when they came across the suspect, who tried to grab the latter’s backpack from behind.
Associated Press Videos
Biden signs bill bolstering the Crime Victims Fund
President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan bill Thursday to strengthen the Crime Victims Fund, which helps to support victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes. The bill passed unanimously in the Senate Tuesday, 100-0. (July 22)
NextShark
Anti-Asian tirade toward couple caught on camera in San Francisco
A couple captured a racist man on video hurling anti-Asian comments at them in San Francisco last weekend. What happened: Albert Hsieh and Justin Erfort were walking on Market Street on Sunday around 3 p.m. when a man came at them out of nowhere and started spewing anti-Asian sentiments, according to KRON4.
Associated Press
Man accused in deadly Texas standoff faces federal charge
A man charged in the fatal shooting of a SWAT officer in a small West Texas city during a standoff last week was charged Friday with assaulting a federal officer who responded to the scene, prosecutors said. Omar Soto-Chavira, 22, was charged with one count of forcibly assaulting a federal officer engaged in the performance of official duties.
Associated Press
Man pleads guilty to kidnapping, killing young Amish woman
A man who led authorities to the remains of a young Amish woman in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty Friday to kidnapping and killing her. Justo Smoker, 35, pleaded guilty in Lancaster County to third-degree murder, kidnapping and other offenses in the death of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos, who was last seen walking home from church in the Bird-in-Hand area on June 21, 2020. Smoker was sentenced to 35 1/2 to 71 years in prison.
NextShark
Missing Army lieutenant’s body found by hikers near Mount St. Helens in Washington
Officials have confirmed that hikers near Mount St. Helens have found the body of 25-year-old Army First Lt. Brian Yang. What happened: The hikers reportedly found an unresponsive body on a ridge below them in the Mount Whittier area of New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Army Times. Officials confirmed the body was Yang’s and believe that the young lieutenant “appeared to have fallen about 200 feet (61 meters) down a very steep embankment.”
Associated Press
Slovenia PM accuses EU official of lying over rule of law
Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Janša on Friday accused a European Union official of being a liar in the wake of the publication this week of an annual report on adherence to the rule of law in the bloc that highlighted democratic challenges in the Balkan nation. The European Commission’s report said media freedom and pluralism have been deteriorating and pointed out online harassment and threats against journalists. The EU’s executive arm was also concerned by the government’s refusal to finance the state-run Slovenian Press Agency, or STA, for 2021.
The Telegraph
Bones found near area where missing British hiker Esther Dingley disappeared
Bones have been found close to where the British hiker Esther Dingley went missing last year. Ms Dingley, an experienced hiker, was last seen on the Pico Salvaguardia in the Pyrenees, on the border between France and Spain, on Nov 22. She and her partner Dan Colegate had left England in 2014 to go on an adventure of a lifetime, which had been intended to last 12 months but stretched to six years. The 37-year-old sent a selfie to Mr Colgate from the 9,000ft Pic de Sauvegarde on the day she went missing.
NextShark
NY Congresswoman Grace Meng secures $30 million to help stop Asian hate
U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.) has secured $30 million to help implement the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, the law she co-introduced to fight attacks against Asian Americans in the ongoing pandemic. How the funds will be used: The money will be provided directly to community-based organizations, fulfilling a key provision in the Act. The fund can be used to implement and facilitate educational classes and community services for defendants convicted of hate crimes.
Associated Press
Police: Man defrauded Chinese pop singer in sex scandal
A man has confessed to defrauding Chinese-Canadian pop singer Kris Wu over a teenager’s accusation he had sex with her when she was drunk, according to Beijing police. The announcement added a bizarre twist to a scandal that cost Wu endorsement contracts with brands including Porsche and Bulgari. The former member of Korean boy band EXO has denied the accusation, which prompted an outpouring of support for the woman online and criticism of Wu.
Axios
COVID cases are surging, and it’s not because of “breakthrough” infections
Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Note: Rhode Island and Iowa data is from CDC and from July 12-July 19; Map: Axios Visuals Coronavirus infections are rising dramatically all over the U.S. as the highly contagious Delta variant spreads. The big picture: Some "breakthrough" infections are happening to vaccinated people, but this rising tide of cases and hospitalizations is mainly a threat to those who aren't vaccinated. And in some parts of the country, most people aren't vaccinated — so the virus is spreading rapidly.