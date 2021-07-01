25-year-old-man-arrested-for-blackmailing-and-extorting-n7-million-from-lady-he-threatened-to-release-her-nude-photos-(photo)

The Ogun state police command have arrested a 25-year-old man, Adetoro Kazeem, a resident of No 2, Paara street Alakia area of Ibadan, for blackmail and extortion.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was nabbed after his victim, one Gloria Ogunnupebi, reported the case at Obalende divisional headquarters, Ijebu ode.

According to a statement released by DSP Oyeyemi, the victim said in the month of May 2021, she received a voice note from a strange foreign number that she should send the sum of two hundred thousand Naira, otherwise her nude picture will be uploaded on social media for public consumption.

“She stated further that, to prevent the caller from exposing her to moral and public ridicule, she sent the said amount to him, with the hope that everything is over. But surprisingly, the person continued demanding for money from her every two weeks, and that he has extorted her up to the tune of seven million, three hundred and sixty three thousand, nine hundred naira (#7,363,900). She explained further that she decided to report when she got tired of the continuous extortion and started contemplating suicide. Upon the report, the DPO Obalende Division, SP Salami Murphy, mobilized his crack detectives to go after the suspect. The detectives embarked on intelligence and technical base investigation, and they successfully traced the suspect to his hideout in Ibadan Oyo state, where he was apprehended. On interrogation, the suspect who confessed to the commission of the crime, informed the investigators that he has many OPAY accounts with different names through which he used to receive money from his victims.”

The commissioner of police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, who commended the detectives for doing an amazing job, has ordered an in-depth investigation into the past activities of the suspect inorder to charge him to court as soon as possible.