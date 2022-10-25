24 of the best Christmas jumpers you’ll find this year

Last modified on

Explore the best Christmas jumpers, knits and sweaters for 2022. When is Christmas jumper day? Get ready for the festive period with these stylish xmas jumpers from high street stores including M&S, ASOS, Primark and Matalan. Plus, designer festive knitwear.

Getting a teeny bit excited for Christmas? Us, too. One of the best things about Christmas is shopping for a new Christmas jumper. To help assist, team HELLO! shopped around for some of the best out there on the virtual high street – just call us Santa’s little helpers.

There’s no denying that the Christmas jumper has increased in popularity ever since Mark Darcy rocked his infamous reindeer knit in Bridget Jones’ Diary, and now the Christmas jumper has become the biggest festive hit for fashion fans.

We’ve rounded up our favourite novelty knits, in the chicest of shades. So whether you’re after a cheap and cheerful Christmas jumper or a luxe designer version you can keep for years to come, we’ve got just what you need.

When is Christmas jumper day 2022? Christmas jumper day will take place on Thursday 8 December 2022. The festive day encourages children and adults to dig out their favourite Christmas knits and donate some money for the occasion, with 100% of the proceeds going to Save the Children charity.

Marks & Spencer’s pink snowflake jumper

Pink sequin snowflake Christmas jumper, £25, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW In a departure from your traditional Christmas jumpers – this pink snowflake knit is chic.

ASOS’s festive Christmas jumper

Christmas jumper, £16, ASOS

SHOP NOW If Christmas jumpers are a bit out-there for you, this subtle rainbow sweatshirt should do the trick.

New Look’s Christmas sequin jumper

Christmas jumper, £25.99, New Look

SHOP NOW Introducing the incredibly stylish Christmas jumper from New Look this year.

Sosandar’s Christmas jumper

Sequin bow Christmas jumper, £59, Sosandar

SHOP NOW If reindeers and Santa’s elves aren’t for you, this chic sequin bow knit from Sosandar will get you in the spirit.

Primark’s cheerful penguin Christmas jumper

Reindeer Christmas jumper, £14, Primark

SHOP NOW IN STORE How adorable is this Christmas jumper from Primark? This will be our go-to all through December.

Boden’s festive jumper

Christmas jumper, £95, Boden

SHOP NOW Boden’s fashionably festive take on a traditional Christmas jumper is just the thing we need right now.

Oasis’ fabulous Christmas jumper

Christmas jumper, £47.20, Oasis

SHOP NOW Want to be all wrapped up in a bow? Of course you do!

Notjust clothing’s Princess Diana-inspired Christmas jumper

People’s Princess – Diana inspired knitted Christmas jumper, £29.99, notjust clothing

SHOP NOW Fans of Princess Diana’s black sheep jumper will love this red, black and white knit inspired by the late People’s Princess.

Warehouse’s Christmas jumper of dreams

Sequin knit Christmas jumper, £17, Warehouse

SHOP NOW Love a bit of tinsel on the tree? Why not wear it, courtesy of this sparkly Christmas jumper?

Brunello Cucinelli subtly sparkly Christmas jumper

Brunello Cucinelli sequin jumper, £2,670, Net-A-Porter

SHOP NOW If you’re not into the novelty knits, this sequin number looks subtly festive but low-key, too.

River Island’s chic yet simple Christmas jumper

Sequin ho ho ho Christmas jumper, £35, River Island

SHOP NOW This pretty sequin jumper is unique and can be worn year after year. Love!

Matalan’s reindeer Christmas jumper

Red Christmas Jumper, £17, Matalan

SHOP NOW This jumper will have everyone going ‘omg I love your jumper!’ everywhere you go.

M&Co’s sequin tree Christmas jumper

Christmas sequin bow jumper, £39.50, M&Co

SHOP NOW We love this novelty Christmas jumper that will look great for the office and the pub after work.

Joules Christmas jumper for dog lovers

Mariella Intarsia Christmas jumper, £59.95, Joules

SHOP NOW This knitted jumper featuring sausage dogs looking ultra-festive is absolutely full of charm.

Boohoo’s Christmas jumper

Christmas jumper, £15, Boohoo

SHOP NOW This cute and bargainous Christmas jumper is great for anyone wanting to spread Christmas cheer.

Warehouse’s Christmas jumper for cocktail lovers

Negroni knit jumper, £63.20, Warehouse

SHOP NOW This green Christmas jumper with a tinsel trim is so festive – and it’s just perfect for Negroni fans.

Next’s novelty Christmas jumper

Navy ‘Holidays’ Christmas Jumper, £28, Next

SHOP NOW We think this would look fab for a night out with your friends!

Nowt2Wear’s Christmas jumper for notherners

Merry Chuffin’ Christmas Jumper, £28, Etsy

SHOP NOW The classic Christmas knit has received an authentic northern makeover this year courtesy of Nowt2Wear! The ‘Merry Chuffin’ Christmas’ jumper is available to shop on Etsy – and could make the ideal gift for your fave northerner.

Not On The High Street’s fantastic pun sweatshirt

Yule Got This Christmas jumper, £38, BATCH1 at Not On The High Street

SHOP NOW Go bright this Christmas with a retro-style, pun-tastic jumper.

Etsy’s Santa Christmas jumper

Santa Claus Christmas jumper, £39.55, Etsy

SHOP NOW Get into the Christmas spirit with the cutest Santa jumper!

Amazon’s light-up Christmas jumper

Christmas tree jumper, from £19.99, Amazon

SHOP NOW You might not believe it, but this novelty knit is approved by none other than Pippa Middleton! The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister wore the light-up jumper to chat to schoolchildren on Zoom a few years ago, and we love her for it.

