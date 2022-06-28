Home NEWS 23-year-old Kwara Poly student remanded for crushing police officer to death
23-year-old Kwara Poly student remanded for crushing police officer to death

by News
An Ilorin Magistrate’s Court has remanded a 23-year-old student of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Babatunde Lekan, for allegedly knocking down one Police Inspector Isaac Osayintuyi.

Police information revealed that the defendant (Lekan) allegedly knocked down the policeman with his Camry car along Ilorin/Omu-Aran highway.

He reportedly ran away to remove his number plate and the artificial tinted leather on the windshield.

Police information also revealed that the inspector, who was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Omu Aran for medical attention, was later certified dead.

Reports reaching bioreports indicated that preliminary investigation led to the arrest of the defendant.

Magistrate Usman Zainab, who presided on the matter, ordered Lekan’s remand till July 18, 2022, after considering the prayers of the prosecutor, Innocent Owoola for the remand of the suspect.

