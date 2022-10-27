Home POLITICS 23-year-old entrepreneur awarded peace ambassador
POLITICS

by News
A 23-year-old entrepreneur, Nlemchukwu Onyedikachi, has been awarded the Peace Achievers International Award, as a youth ambassador, at an ongoing event entitled, “Role of Nigerian youths, business and community leaders, media and security agencies in 2023 general election.”

Onyedikachi, the Chief Executive Officer, KachiPlug Nigeria Limited, was awarded for his strides as a peace and community development advocate.

Head of Projects, PAIA, Mr Kingsley Amafibe, noted this year’s edition was in partnership with the American Management University, USA, adding that there was a need to promote peace as a good tool for community development.

“It is the vehicle we use to carry the message of peace across Nigeria…” As an organisation, we have sought peace and preached peace through this unique platform that we have brought to different states and cities,” he said.

Speaking at the event in Abuja on Tuesday, Onyedikachi said he was proud to have received the award.

He said, “I feel honoured receiving this award with other personalities across the globe that have contributed to peace development across Nigeria.

“However, I urge everyone to note that the forthcoming 2023 elections are essential for the peace and unity of the nation, and all hands should be on deck.”

