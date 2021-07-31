July 30, 2021 | 11:18pm | Updated July 30, 2021 | 11:19pm

Nearly two dozen Boston commuters were injured when two trolleys crashed into each other in the city’s Brighton neighborhood Friday evening.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Green Line trolleys collided on Commonwealth Avenue, leaving 23 people with non life-threatening injuries, according to Boston 25 News.

One trolley was left with severe damage to its front end, including shattered glass and a smashed in front panel, according to images shared by the Boston Fire Department.

“We have our safety department on scene currently conducting an investigation,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said. “This should not happen and we will find out why it happened and ensure it won’t happen again.”

A passenger described the jarring 6 p.m. collision to the local outlet.

One trolley was severely damaged on the front end after colliding with another one in Boston.

Boston Fire Department

“The train was stopped at the light when it suddenly jerked forward,” Brian Sirman told Boston 25 News. “It felt like the worst amusement park ride that you could imagine, just jerking you forward.”

“I didn’t fall out of my seat other than bumping my head on the metal bar behind me,” Sirman told the station.

The trolley collusion left 23 passengers injured.

WCVB

A worker at a pizzeria across the street from the crash, near the Babcock Street station, said the accident caused the neighborhood to tremble, according to the report.

“I was just making pizzas, I heard a bang and everything started to shake,” the cook reportedly said.

Passenger Brian Sirman said the trolley collusion “felt like the worst amusement park ride that you could imagine.”

WCVB

All 23 patients were taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Boston EMS.

“I feel very lucky for myself and very bad for the folks who were injured,” Sirman told the outlet. “I really hope they all pull through and have no lasting injuries.”

A pizzeria worker claims the trolley collision caused the neighborhood to shake, according to reports.

WCVB

Local service was suspended as officials investigated the derailment, according to the MTBA.