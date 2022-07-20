22-year-old-notorious-drug-dealer-arrested-in-jigawa

A 22-year-old man, Awalu Muhammad, suspected to be notorious in drug business, has been arrested by the Jigawa State police command.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the State, DSP Lawan Shiisu said the police arrested the suspect based on intelligence on Monday night while he was on his way to one of the black spots in Auyo town.

He explained that 265 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis, 89 pieces of Diazepam (D5), 62 pieces of BZ drugs, 12 pieces of rolling paper and a pair of scissors, were recovered as exhibits.

“On July 18, Police from Auyo Division led by Insp. Rayyanu Ashahabu, while acting on intelligence, intercepted one notorious drug dealer in Auyo town.

“The suspect was successfully arrested on his way to criminal hideout/black spot.

“During the course of investigation, he made a confessional statement that he obtained same from his supplier from Adaha village Auyo LGA, now at large,” Shiisu said.

The PPRO added that efforts were being made to arrest the suspected supplier and his other accomplices in the area.

He added that the suspect would be charged to court upon completion of investigation.