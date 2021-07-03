22 Festive Photos of Royals Eating Ice Cream – TownandCountrymag.com

When temperatures rise, there are a few foods that just hit the spot. Of course, ice cream is the leading contender for the perfect summer treat. The British royals agree. While it may not get as warm across the pond as it does in the States, the Brits certainly have a special place in their hearts for a good old fashioned ice cream cone. Over the years, your favorite royals have been spotted scooping, slurping, and sipping ice cream in its varied forms. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in particular is known to love the dessert, and rarely misses the opportunity to pick up a cone.

Below, find our favorite photos of royals, big and small, eating ice cream to get you in the mood for summer. Be warned, after reading, you may have a serious craving for a scoop of your own.