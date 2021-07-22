Tesla vehicles are engineered with a plethora of interesting features.

These include a bioweapon defense mode, sentry mode, and other hidden Easter eggs.

The features have helped the company gain such a cult following.

Most people know Tesla for its sleek and luxury electric cars and its eccentric CEO Elon Musk, but some may not know the electric vehicles are equipped with a plethora of features that you wouldn’t find in any other vehicle.

From sentry mode to dog mode and even “caraoke.” Here are twenty-two features that put Teslas in a league of their own.