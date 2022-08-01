Home WORLD NEWS 215 people rescued from landslide-hit Spiti
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

215 people rescued from landslide-hit Spiti

by News
0 views
215-people-rescued-from-landslide-hit-spiti

MANALI: As many as 215 people, including

tourists

, who had been stranded at different places between

Chhatru

and Dorni along the Koksar-Kaza highway in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district following landslides and flash floods on Sunday, were rescued in operations

carried

out till late in the night and later on Monday, reports

Suresh Sharma

.

While 105 people were rescued from Dorni to the Chhatru area on Sunday late night, 110 more stranded people, including tourists, were rescued from Chhatru on Monday.

The highway is expected to take two more days to reopen as many stretches have been damaged badly.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Mamata: Cabinet rejig tomorrow, 5-6 new faces to...

Supreme Court names ex-judge as mediator in Lalit...

Proud of Sanjay Raut, he is a true...

Enforcement Directorate seeks Raut’s remand for 8 days,...

Opposition preparing to approach SC to seek PMLA...

Iran deploys more centrifuges as it proposes new...

‘Philippines has no intention of rejoining the ICC’:...

US: Death toll from Kentucky floods rises to...

World one misstep from ‘nuclear annihilation’: UN chief

What does Russia’s new naval strategy mean?

Leave a Reply