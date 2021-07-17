21-conservative-ags-push-back-on-education-department’s-title-ix-guidance

A coalition of 21 Republican attorneys general on Wednesday blasted the Biden administration’s interpretation of Title IX, which now also prohibits discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation.

“It goes far beyond interpreting Title IX and instead seeks to rewrite it,” the AGs wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden, adding the department’s interpretation is skirting “the procedural safeguards or democratic accountability required by our constitutional system.”

Led by Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery, the coalition also includes Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and West Virginia.

The attorneys general largely took issue with the Biden administration’s decision to craft its guidance around the landmark Supreme Court opinion in Bostock v. Clayton County, which says it is unlawful to discriminate against people based on their gender identity or sexual orientation in the workplace.

The AGs argued the department’s interpretation was “substantively flawed” because they said the Bostock decision does not apply to Title IX. The Supreme Court “emphasized that Title IX and ‘other federal or state laws that prohibit sex discrimination’ were not ‘before’ the court and the court did ‘not prejudge any such question’ under those statutes,” they wrote. They also emphasized that the court case did not pertain to locker room or restroom access.

“That interpretation is inconsistent with the text of Title IX and its implementing regulations, and it finds no support in Bostock,” they wrote. “Title IX prohibits discrimination only “on the basis of sex.”

More in the letter: The attorneys general also expressed concern that the new guidance will “sow confusion” among schools that are navigating changing guidance, state laws and Title IX. Confusion is bound to happen due to what the attorneys general called an “abrupt pendulum swing” between the Biden administration’s position and the one the Trump administration had in place just a few months earlier.

The attorneys general emphasized issues with the guidance’s application to school sports, dorms, locker room and restroom access and the use of the proper pronouns for students who are transgender. They said the guidance contradicts Title IX which “recognize[s] the biological differences between male and female students.”

“Schools are left to wonder whether … your administration will seek to punish them if they exclude boys who identify as girls from the girls’ showers and locker rooms after gym class,” they wrote. “This is a matter of concern for millions of students and parents who appreciate the availability of private facilities for bathing and changing at school.”

The attorneys general also said forcing people to address transgender students by the pronouns they identify with is unconstitutional and “the First Amendment protects speakers” who won’t.