21 Christmas crackers for a dreamy table setting this holiday season

Christmas crackers are essential over the holidays. From luxury Fortnum & Mason and Selfridges offerings to ‘fill your own’ crackers from Marks & Spencer and John Lewis or beauty options from Jo Malone and The White Company, here’s where to shop all of the best crackers this Christmas.

Christmas crackers are one of the oldest holiday traditions. As well as completing your table setting, they add some fun to Christmas dinner and these days can even contain a gift worth keeping (or drinking).

While you’ll now find a whole range of themed crackers from beauty to jewellery-filled, you can never go wrong with more traditional options either. With sustainability in mind, some have been created using minimal plastic and recycled materials, plus we’ve found lots of reusable options to bring out year after year.

From luxury Fortnum & Mason crackers to John Lewis’s ‘fill your own’ and handmade offerings from NotOnTheHighStreet, here are all of the best Christmas crackers still available to shop now…

Best Christmas crackers for 2022 Fortnum & Mason Christmas crackers

The Celestial Crackers, £65 for six, Fortnum & Mason

SHOP NOW These beautiful white and gold celestial crackers each contain a miniature cooking utensil or cocktail-making tool and a specially-selected recipe from the Fortnum & Mason Cook Book.

Fortnum’s x Forever crackers, £85 for six, Fortnum & Mason

SHOP NOW Designed to last a lifetime, the Fortnum’s x Forever reusable Christmas crackers have been made with soft emerald green fabric and come empty to be filled with treats of your choice.

The Magnificence Christmas crackers, £1,000 for six, Fortnum & Mason

SHOP NOW If you really want to treat your guests, Fortnum’s Magnificence Christmas crackers contain gifts to keep forever, from the silver-plated tea strainer to the olivewood & sterling silver honey drizzler.

John Lewis Christmas crackers

Winter Fayre Snowflake Christmas crackers, £35 for six, John Lewis

SHOP NOW Since 2020, John Lewis has made a commitment to remain plastic-free with their Christmas cracker contents. These crackers in winter white and gold will suit most table settings. They each contain a hat, motto, snap and a small gift.

Community Garden Holly Fill Your Own Christmas crackers, £8 for six, John Lewis

SHOP NOW Going for a green or botanical theme? These festive Holly-printed crackers will complement it perfectly. Made from recyclable materials, they’re designed to be filled with your own gifts.

Fever-Tree Edinburgh Gin Christmas cracker, £8.50 each, John Lewis

SHOP NOW Containing a double shot of Chase Pink Grapefruit & Pomelo Gin and a 150ml Fever Tree mixer, this is our kind of Christmas cracker.

Harrods Christmas crackers

Harrods of London traditional Christmas crackers, £129 for six, Harrods

SHOP NOW With their classic red design and velvet ribbons, Harrod’s traditional crackers are so festive. They’re filled with gifts like cookie cutters, coffee scoops and sugar tongs.

Harrods of London luxury Christmas crackers, £750 for six, Harrods

SHOP NOW These luxury crackers from Harrods contain gifts you’ll definitely want to win, like Cowshed beauty products, S. T. Dupont pens and Christofle ornaments, all housed in opulent blue packaging.

Meri Meri pastel fringe Christmas crackers, £35 for six, Harrods

SHOP NOW If you prefer a more modern table setting with pastel colours and gold fringing, Meri Meri’s Christmas crackers are perfect for you. They break apart to reveal sparkling stars and pom-poms.

Liberty London Christmas crackers

12 Days of Christmas crackers, £29.95 for six, Liberty

SHOP NOW Adorned with 12 Days of Christmas motifs and finished with a natural bow, these Liberty crackers are cute and chic. Inside you’ll find metal gifts like cookie cutters, a tea strainer, cheese grater and whisk.

Nancy & Betty London Christmas crackers, £49.95 for six, Liberty

SHOP NOW These stylish crackers are London-themed, printed with black cabs, red buses, Big Bens and Buckingham Palace guards. Each one contains a miniature prize, with a selection that includes a nutmeg grater, mini whisk, honey drizzler and wooden dice.

Liberty beauty skincare cracker, £14 each, Liberty

SHOP NOW Beauty Christmas crackers don’t get much better than Liberty’s. If your dinner guests are into skincare, they’ll love this one with gifts from Paula’s Choice and Dr. Barbara Sturm.

M&S Christmas crackers

Christmas crackers with ‘Who Am I?’ game, £15 for 12, M&S

SHOP NOW Marks & Spencer’s crackers are some of the most sustainable and affordable on the high street. Inside this elegant Christmas tree illustration set you’ll find a ‘Who am I?’ guessing game so no one gets bored after dinner.

Luxury Christmas crackers, £20 for eight, M&S

SHOP NOW These luxury striped gold crackers from Marks & Spencer come filled with a hat, a joke and a fun gift.

Pin the Tail on Percy™ Christmas crackers, £10 for six, M&S

SHOP NOW Kids will love these Percy Pig crackers which come complete with an accompanying pin the tail on the Percy game.

NotOnTheHighStreet Christmas crackers

Zebra Pattern Eco crackers, £45 for six, NotOnTheHighStreet

SHOP NOW Forgo the more traditional designs with these amazing zebra print crackers this Christmas.

Nancy & Betty North Pole Friends Christmas crackers, £29.95 for six, NotOnTheHighStreet

SHOP NOW How cute are these Nancy & Betty crackers? Made with luxurious thick paper stock and finished with ribbon, they’ll arrive in a presentation box and each contain six mini gifts.

Gold Foiled Stars Christmas crackers, £6 each, NotOnTheHighStreet

SHOP NOW Support a smaller business with these customisable star-print Christmas crackers. They come with handwritten name tags and you’ll find a hat inside each one.

Chocolate Christmas crackers

Mini Chocolate Christmas crackers, £18 for 10, Hotel Chocolat

SHOP NOW Hotel Chocolat crackers always sell out super quickly. Filled with delicious chocolates and with space to write your guests’ names on each one, they’re a must for your table setting this holiday season.

Butlers Milk Chocolate Truffles Christmas cracker, £2.50 each, Harvey Nichols

SHOP NOW Fans of chocolate truffles will love these Butlers crackers and they’re just £2.50 each.

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles cracker, £3 each, Ocado

SHOP NOW These days, Lindt truffles are as much a Christmas icon as a chocolate coin, so these crackers are an easy win.

