21 best leather jackets to shop this autumn: From Arket’s leather blazer to the iconic All Saints biker

Shopping for a leather jacket for autumn/winter? From leather blazers to biker jackets and leather trench coats, we’ve found all of the best styles to shop now. From Marks & Spencer, All Saints, ASOS, Arket, River Island & more.

A real leather jacket is a true investment piece. It’s worth splashing that extra cash, as once you get it right, you’re set for life. With the focus more than ever on making sustainable sartorial choices and creating a wardrobe that’s built to last, what better place to start than with a leather jacket, blazer or longline coat to throw on over everything this season?

Leather has long been a staple for all of the most stylish celebs, from Kate Moss to Meghan Markle and Alexa Chung to Bella Hadid. It adds a bit of edge to any outfit and creates timeless looks that never age.

Whether it’s a biker or an oversized blazer, Bella Hadid is rarely seen without a leather jacket

Shopping for your new wardrobe staple? We’ve found 20 of the best leather jackets available online in a whole range of different silhouettes and styles.

Leather biker jackets

Balfern leather biker jacket, £319, All Saints

SHOP NOW All Saints is synonymous with leather jackets and the biker styles are iconic for a reason. Perfectly crafted in soft leather, if you only have one, make it the Balfern.

Tallis leather biker jacket, £378, Reiss

SHOP NOW Crafted from premium leather, the Tallis jacket from Reiss has a classic racer design with quilted arms and asymmetric zip detail.

Leather biker jacket, £119.99, Mango

SHOP NOW Leather jackets don’t come much more classic (or affordable) than this one from Mango.

Deadwood river leather biker jacket, £380, Net-A-Porter

SHOP NOW Deadwood’s leather jacket is made from upcycled vintage pieces, so it’s both sustainable and has that authentic ‘worn’ look.

Acne Studios leather jacket, £1,200, Mytheresa

SHOP NOW From the notched collar to the asymmetric zip front and the belted hem, this leather biker jacket has all the markings of the iconic Acne silhouette.

Leather signature biker jacket, £284, Karen Millen

SHOP NOW Cropped at the waist with a lightly tailored silhouette, Karen Millen’s signature leather jacket is so flattering.

Cropped leather jacket, £245, Jigsaw

SHOP NOW With button fastenings instead of a zip, we love Jigsaw’s unique take on the leather biker jacket.

Leather biker jacket, £250, Marks & Spencer

SHOP NOW The super soft leather, quilted lining and classic design prove M&S is always on point when it comes to staple pieces.

Reanon leather jacket, £268, Free People

SHOP NOW Free People’s Reanon leather jacket has a luxe vintage look with exaggerated metal finishes and a slightly cropped cut.

Leather biker jacket, £159, La Redoute

SHOP NOW La Redoute’s classic leather jacket has a timeless cut and one of the most affordable price points.

Leather blazers

Leather blazer, £299, Arket

SHOP NOW Featuring a slightly oversized fit in soft buttery leather, Arket’s blazer is a must-have in any capsule wardrobe.

Oversized leather blazer, £350, Jigsaw

SHOP NOW We love this Jigsaw blazer. It’s slightly oversized, lightweight and cut from ethically sourced nappa leather.

Khaite Johnson leather blazer, £906, Net-a-Porter

SHOP NOW With its relaxed silhouette, glossy enamelled buttons and smooth satin-twill lining, this leather blazer by Khaite is perfection.

Whistles Aliza leather blazer, £329, Selfridges

SHOP NOW Whistles’ leather blazer is always selling out thanks to its stylish tailored cut.

Veda Crosby 90s longline leather blazer, £475, Reformation

SHOP NOW Go ultra 90s with Reformation’s longline leather blazer. Wear it with everything from jeans to mini dresses this season and beyond.

Urban Renewal vintage leather blazer, £85, Urban Outfitters

SHOP NOW Urban Outfitters has a selection of original vintage leather blazers sourced by the Renewal team. Each one is unique and selected at random.

Leather longline coats

Midnight train leather duster, £648, Free People

SHOP NOW Channel Bella in Free People’s leather coat with a longline silhouette and removable faux-fur collar.

Leather trench coat, £279.20, Warehouse

SHOP NOW The leather trench has been a runway mainstay for the last few years and this one from Warehouse will see you through every season in style.

Leather trench coat, £423.20, Karen Millen

SHOP NOW We love a leather trench in chocolate brown, and this one from Karen Millen is on sale for a limited time.

ASOS DESIGN leather mum jacket, £145, ASOS

SHOP NOW This casual long-line leather jacket from ASOS features drop shoulders and a cool relaxed fit.

Bottega Veneta belted glossed-leather trench coat, £6,540, Net-a-Porter

SHOP NOW We love the effortless style of this belted leather trench coat by Bottega Veneta. It’s perfect for a British festival.

