21 best holidays to go on with babies and toddlers

Last modified on

Sep 22, 2022 23:41 BST

Leanne Bayley

Family holiday destinations to book – see the best holidays for those with babies and toddlers, from the UK to Europe and more.

If you’re planning ahead for a family getaway over the school summer holidays, we’re here to help.

Whether you’re hoping to jet off to France or you’re looking for a cheap and cheerful family holiday in Spain, there are some bargain deals around at the moment. So if you haven’t got a family holiday booked yet, now is the time to start looking!

RELATED: Disney just launched its big holiday deal for 2023

Best places online to book holidays

1. Booking.com

2. Airbnb

3. TUI

4. First Choice

5. Jet2 Holidays

6. The Plum Guide

7. Wowcher

8. Skyscanner

9. Expedia

10. Tripadvisor

11. Sykes Holiday Cottages

Holidaying with babies and toddlers can be significantly more challenging than an adult break – have you considered the travel time, the weather and what child-friendly amenities the hotel or apartment offers?

Trying to find the perfect balance can become very stressful, so we’ve rounded up some of the best holiday destinations for toddlers and babies you should consider for 2022.

From breaks in the UK, beach resorts in Europe and even more far-flung destinations that you can finally put on the travel list, take a look at these family-friendly resorts…

DISCOVER: Best swimwear for girls: Top styles for babies and toddlers

MORE: 20 best pool inflatables for 2022: Pool toys from John Lewis, Amazon & Sunnylife

Costa Del Sol, Spain

Easily reached within three hours of the UK, you have the guaranteed weather and beautiful beaches every parent craves when they think of a fun summer break.

While a self-catering villa or apartment could be ideal if you want to prepare your own meals, it may be worth paying a little extra for an all-inclusive resort, as they will have a selection of children’s meals that even fussy eaters will enjoy and offer the convenience of having food available pretty much around the clock.

Puente Romano Marbella is one such stunning resort. With three outdoor pools and a dedicated family one down by the sand, there’s plenty of variety for a whole week away. Plus, if toddlers are ready for pony lessons, the on-site equestrian centre is perfect. Under 12s, extra beds or cots are free.

Yachts can be booked if you and the family fancy a day out alone, and there are kids clubs in high season from May to September.

To book your stay, visit booking.com.

MORE: This genius travel backpack with phone charger has over 600 positive reviews on Amazon

Ayia Napa, Cyprus

Jet off to Cyprus for some gorgeous sun. Known for its beaches, Ayia Napa is a great place to go for long relaxing days building sandcastles.

At the 5-star Olympic Lagoon hotel, kids can play on the slides in the freshwater pool or enjoy some time at the creche, where babies aged 6 months or more can take part in soft play and surround themselves with toys under the watchful eye of qualified staff.

To book your stay, visit firstchoice.co.uk.

READ: 9 best UK holiday cottages to rent in 2022 for a minibreak

Club Med in the Algarve, Portugal

The newly-renovated Da Balaia resort perched on the cliffs of the Algarve is a veritable paradise for families with young kids. Guaranteed to offer mum and dad the one thing they really need – a break – this hotel has literally everything you could think of for young families.

First off, there’s the childcare. Taking babies from 4 months old and up to teenagers, there’s a club for every age and a plethora of activities to get stuck into. While many parents start the week sure their child will only want to pop in for a session or two, the GOs (the staff looking after the kids) are so amazing and the fun so plentiful, kiddos are usually begging to stay all day.

While children are occupied, mum and dad can get some much-earned rest, either taking a dip in the adult-only, chlorine-free zen pool, or getting a treatment in the luxurious Cinq Mondes spa.

Food is divine – with bottle stations in each accommodation block and freshly-made purees. Little ones may prefer the more temperate April and May to the blazing heat of the summer – great deals can be found outside of school holidays too.

To book your stay, visit Clubmed.co.uk.

MORE: The best luggage brands to invest in for your staycation or holiday abroad

The Baby Hotel, Austria

As the name indicates, the Baby Hotel in Austria is the ideal place to go with your little one. Europe’s first baby hotel offers 80 hours’ childcare each week for babies, has special menus for nursing mothers and a full-board option for formula-fed babies.

You’ll also find dedicated baby-and-parent activities, as well as a spa and fitness centre where adults can relax and enjoy some time away knowing their baby is well looked after.

To book your stay, visit booking.com.

DISCOVER: Kate Middleton’s 7 essentials for travelling like a royal

Center Parcs, UK

Each of the five Center Parcs villages across the UK is suitable for holidaying with a baby or toddlers, with lots to explore and activities including swimming pools which have separate areas for youngsters, while the crèche offers three-hour sessions for children up to 35 months. The accommodation is fully-equipped too; lodges are fitted with stair gates and have high chairs and a cot.

There’s an array of indoor and outdoor activities for toddlers, from mini football, to pottery painting and much inbetween. Many restaurants include baby stations with free baby food, bottle warmers and anything else your little one could require. There are even soft play zones inside some restaurants so there’s no fear of hungry tantrums while you’re waiting for supper to arrive.

There are kiddie zones in the Subtropical Swimming Paradise, as well as baby trailers to hire to attach little ones onto the back of bikes if they’re too small to ride. And if you go down to the woods (which you must – because the play parks are a lot of fun) you might be in for a big surprise. A real life teddy bear’s picnic. Sign us up!

To book your stay, visit centreparks.co.uk.

SEE: 6 of the best things to do in Brighton

Estepona, Spain

Spain is such a hit with families, and the short flight time certainly helps. One of the most popular hotels to visit with your loved ones has to be IKOS Andalusia, located in Estepona, and acknowledged in TripAdvisor’s 2020 awards as the best all-inclusive resorts in the world.

With two complimentary kids’ clubs offering a range of activities including arts and crafts, sports, cooking and water sports and 24-hour room service,parents will be free to enjoy all the resort has to offer with total peace of mind.

Whether you take the time out to enjoy the Ikos Spa by Anne Sémonin Paris (with nine private treatment rooms), or one of the eight indoor and outdoor pools, on site hairdressing salon or fitness studio with state-of-the-art equipment.

HELLO! Recommends IKOS Andalusia. To book your stay, visit booking.com.

Porto, Portugal

This is a perfect city break for families. Porto is filled with beautiful streets, parks, and even playgrounds, that seem to have been strategically placed for those travelling with kids.

Read our full review of the city here to get some inspiration!

HELLO! recommends the Feel Porto apartments. To book your stay, visit booking.com.

SEE: Fun family things to do in Vale Do Lobo, Portugal

Nessebar, Bulgaria

Bulgaria has many unspoiled Blue Flag beaches that are both clean and safe, so you can have fun playing in the sand or paddling in the sea with little ones.

Nessebar has both old and new towns to explore, with plenty of places to shop and eat during the day and early evening before you retreat to your hotel or villa for your baby’s bedtime.

HELLO! recommends the Aphrodite Beach Hotel. To book your stay, visit booking.com.

Barcelona, Spain

There are plenty of great activities to do in Barcelona if you have little ones – The aquarium, the zoo, and the chocolate museum, to name a few. There are also plenty of beaches and fantastic architecture to see and explore. Just make sure you’re keeping little ones out of the midday sun if you visit during summer, as temperatures are scorching during the busy tourist season.

If you’re looking for a child-friendly hotel, the five star Hotel Arts Barcelona is a great choice, thanks to their Arts Kids programme. There are fun activities for little ones plus a special menu for kids, and they’ll be given a surprise treat of balloons and sweet treats on arrival. The hotel also organises babysitting services, which means adults can escape for a romantic evening with peace of mind the little ones will be in good hands. You don’t even need to go far – the hotel has its own fine dining restaurant – headed up by chef Paco Pérez, who has been awarded with two Michelin stars.

To book your stay, visit booking.com.

Rome, Italy

If you fancy a city break, Rome is ideal for young families. Not only is it easy to explore many of the sites on foot, but the streets are also relatively flat for getting around with a pushchair.

You’ll also find specialist tours for kids and families, such as a three-hour scavenger hunt tour around the Trevi Fountain, Pantheon and Piazza Navona. Or a pizza- and gelato-making class -bound to put any little monkey in a good mood.

Check out the most popular hotels in Rome on LoveHolidays.com.

Bali, Indonesia

If you’re prepared to travel further afield, Bali is an affordable baby-friendly option. Canggu, Ubud, Jimbaran and Nusa Lembongan are among the most family-friendly areas.

Hotels are well-equipped with cots and highchairs, while you can easily book a nanny or babysitter to take care of your tot while you have some alone time. A nanny can even join you on your outings to let you have a bit of a break too thanks to an extra pair of hands.

HELLO! recommends The Four Seasons in Jimbaran. To book your stay, visit Hotels.com.

SEE: 13 cute 1st birthday gift ideas: From personalised gifts to adorable sentimental presents

MORE: The best luxury spa breaks in the UK

Tuscany, Italy

Another child-friendly Italian destination is Tuscany, where you can indulge in pizza and ice cream in the Italian sunshine, while your tots can spend their days playing in the pool.

The medieval town of Lucca is completely flat and easy to navigate with a pushchair, but you might want to consider travelling out of season as temperatures soar during the summer months and it may be too hot for babies and toddlers.

Check out the most popular hotels in Lucca on LoveHolidays.com.

SEE: The best and safest newborn car seats for your baby 2022

New Forest, UK

You can’t go wrong with a trip to the New Forest with youngsters. There is so much to see and do, including visiting Paulton’s Family Theme Park – home to none other than Peppa Pig World – sure to be a big hit with toddlers. There are lots of fantastic places to stay.

The Mayflower in Lymington is super for young families – a perfect coastal gastro pub situated a stone’s throw from Lymington marina – and ideal for children with a garden complete with play area and within easy walking distance to Lymington-Keyhaven Nature Reserve which provides an idyllic place for a toddle or a stroll. They provide scrummy picnic lunches for longer adventures.

To book your stay, visit booking.com.

Daios Cove, Crete

Beautiful views, six speciality restaurants, a private sandy beach and a children’s club and creche club make this resort a great choice for families.

Greece is known for its hot, sunny climate and the flight isn’t too long to endure with your little ones. The restaurants offer a variety of foods to keep the kids happy, the swimming pool is heated so even a baby can enjoy the water and the resort has babysitting services too.

We’re pleased to hear that childcare is an important part of the Daios experience, so catch up on your couple time here!

To book your stay, visit booking.com.

CHECKLIST: What you need to pack for a holiday: 88 must-have items

Macdonald Aviemore Resort, Scotland

If you don’t want to leave the UK for the perfect little ones-friendly holiday then you should definitely consider booking one of the toddler breaks at the stunning Scottish Macdonald Aviemore Resort. From 169 per night a family of four gets board in one of their four-star family rooms, dinner in one of their restaurants and a full Scottish breakfast each morning.

There’s plenty for little ones to do – you get full use of their leisure facilities including a toddler pool, a four-storey soft play centre and toddler activity room. There’s also entertainment from Bubbles the Clown and a special toddler disco.

If you feel like exploring a little further, family tickets to Landmark Forest or Highland Wildlife Park are included.

To book your stay, visit Macdonaldhotels.com

Disneyland Paris, France

Disneyland is the ultimate holiday destination when the kids are young. While an action-packed trip to Paris might have to wait a few years, the theme park in Marne-la-Vallée is the ultimate mini-break location for a young family.

There’s something for everyone; the little ones will adore the gentle rides and meeting all the characters, while adults can wind down after a busy day in one of the eight resort hotels, go for a spin on the golf course, or hit the shops and bars. And don’t forget sister park Walt Disney Studios, perfect for thrill-seekers and film buffs alike.

Wowcher is currently offering a two, three or four-night Disneyland Paris stay with park ticket and flights from London, Manchester, Bristol and Edinburgh from just £169 per person.

To book your stay, visit wowcher.co.uk.

SHOP NOW: 9 best tankini sets for summer 2022 – from Marks & Spencer to ASOS and Boden

Winter sun suggestions Disney World, Florida

Now that the US has announced that they will be welcoming fully vaccinated foreign travellers, why not treat the kids to a trip to Disney World in Orlando? The weather is best from September to November and prices are usually lower at this time.

We love Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, where the adventure of a jungle safari comes alive right before your eyes. The resort has restaurants, bars, a spa, swimming pool and kids club, and the best bit is that you might even see the zebras and giraffes roaming free from your very own room.

To book your stay, visit virginholidays.co.uk.

Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai

Situated less than 30 minutes from Dubai Marina is probably the most thrilling and entertaining hotel – Lapita – which is ideal for families. Lapita Hotel is conveniently situated inside Dubai Parks and Resorts which is the home of three world-class theme parks and one water park. Can parents think of anything better to keep their little ones entertained?

Lapita is a Polynesian themed resort which offers stunning spacious guest rooms and suites featuring private balconies, five restaurants and bars, a spa boutique, a fitness centre, swimming pools and even its very own ‘slow river’.

To book your stay, visit Travelbag.co.uk.

SEE PHOTOS: 18 luxurious celebrity holiday homes that have to be seen to be believed

Tenerife, Spain

Although it’s a slightly longer flight to take with a baby or toddler, the Canary Island of Tenerife is a great choice for a holiday with little ones at any time of year. Some of the most family-friendly resorts include Playa de las Americas and Costa Adeje, but we love the five-star hotel Fantasia Bahia Principe.

Make their dreams come true with the Cinderella-style castle, two splash parks and five outdoor swimming pools and a playground. There is also a heated swimming pool for kids, all-day clubs for children aged 3 and over and plenty of entertainment to keep them occupied in the evening.

If you’re worried the holiday excitement may impact their sleep, use the blackout blinds to enjoy a slightly longer lie in.

To book your stay, visit tui.co.uk.

Majorca

Try Sir Richard Branson’s Son Bunyola retreat in Majorca for a luxurious family holiday. The estate covers 680 acres of land and includes three villas, which each have their own private chef and a full concierge, while there is also a babysitting service on offer.

Alternatively, if you’re on more of a budget, head to one of the popular beach resorts like Cala D’Or, which has lots of affordable and child-friendly accommodation, small and safe beach coves, along with activities where toddlers can play.

To book your stay, visit VirginLimitedEdition.com.

DISCOVER: Relax like a royal at at the 100 Queen’s Gate hotel – review

Four Seasons, Hampshire, UK

The Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire is a stunning Georgian manor house, surrounded by English countryside. With its luxurious decor and exquisite views, you may think it’s a place where children just don’t belong. But you’d be totally wrong. There’s so much for children to do, and no detail is spared.

Just 50 miles from central London, as soon as you arrive and have parked up, you are greeted by a fully equipped adventure playground – it’s the stuff childhood playtimes are made of.

Parents can relax, unwind, have a swim and enjoy the sauna and the steam room, whilst the children can head over to the kids pool. It looks like a water park; a huge plethora of colourful slides and water features which is hugely impressive. If you have young babies, the leisure area even provides swim nappies in the changing rooms.

The food menu is ideal too. It’s surprisingly extensive and full of amazing fresh produce, not just fish fingers and chips that you often find at other hotels.

The grounds are so vast, there’s plenty of areas for the children to run, with bikes and horses galore. A wonderful place to enjoy the great British staycation, for all the family.

To book your stay, visit booking.com.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!’s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

–