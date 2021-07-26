21 Actors Who Turned Down Major Roles Because They Found Them Offensive, Inappropriate, Or Just Straight-Up Intimidating – BuzzFeed

You’re telling me Sandra Bullock could’ve been Neo???
1.
Lily Allen turned down the role of Yara on Game of Thrones.
2.
Javier Bardem turned down the role of Danny in Minority Report.
3.
Zendaya dropped out of playing Aaliyah in Lifetime biopic Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B.
4.
Gillian Anderson turned down the role of Cora Crawley in Downton Abbey.
5.
Will Smith turned down the role of Django in Django Unchained.
6.
And the role of Neo in The Matrix.
7.
As did Sandra Bullock.
8.
Liam Neeson turned down the role of James Bond.
9.
Claire Danes turned down the role of Rose in Titanic.
10.
Zac Efron turned down the role of Ren in Footloose.
11.
Laurence Fishburne turned down the role of Jules in Pulp Fiction.
12.
And Radio Raheem in Do The Right Thing.
13.
Kevin Hart turned down the role of Alpa Chino in Tropic Thunder.
14.
Leonardo DiCaprio turned down the role of Patrick Bateman in American Psycho.
15.
He also turned down roles in huge franchise series such as Anakin in Star Wars, Peter in Spider-Man, and Robin in Batman Forever.
16.
Heather Graham turned down the role of Heather Chandler in Heathers.
17.
Tiffany Haddish turned down a role in Top Five.
18.
Thandie Newton turned down the role of Alex in Charlie’s Angels.
19.
Madonna turned down the role of Nomi in Showgirls.
20.
Drew Barrymore turned down the starring role of Sidney in Scream.
21.
And finally, Henry Golding originally turned down the role of Nick in Crazy Rich Asians.
