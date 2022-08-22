2023: You’re like Satan campaigning against sin – Omokri attacks Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, has been criticized for insisting on transforming Nigeria from consumption to production economy, if elected president.

Obi has been campaigning for the need to urgently fix Nigeria’s economy and make it beneficial to Nigerians.

However, a socio-political activist, Reno Omokri, likened Obi to Satan campaigning against sin.

Omokri claimed that the LP presidential candidate was the number one importer of consumer goods in Nigeria.

In a series of tweets, Omokri said Obi imports beer and alcoholic drinks yet campaigns about turning Nigeria into a consumer nation.

According to Omokri: “Peter Obi is the single greatest contributor to consumption in Nigeria. He imports almost everything from A to Z, including beer and alcoholic drinks.

“Yet, he campaigns on turning Nigeria from consumption to production? It is like Satan campaigning against sin!

“Enter any major supermarket in Nigeria. At least 15% of what you will see was imported into Nigeria by @PeterObi. Not manufactured.

“IMPORTED. If I am lying, I challenge Peter to sue me. And this is the fellow who wants to move Nigeria from consumption to production?”