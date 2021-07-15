2023:-you-were-in-school-when-north,-south-agreed-on-rotation,-ohanaeze-blasts-yahaya-bello

Governor Yahaya Bello had been blasted for his comment in which he said rotational presidency is unconstitutional

The governor was criticised by the Ohanaeze Ndigbo which said that providence made him become a governor in 2015

According to the socio-cultural group, Bello was still a student when the deal was struck by politicians

Ohanaeze Ndigbo is not happy with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state over his rotational presidency comment.

The group in a statement signed by its national publicity secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, lambasted the governor, claiming that he got to his position as a result of providence in 2015 at an impressionable age of 40, Bioreports News Newspaper reports.

According to Ohanaeze, Governor Bello was still a student, studying accountancy at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, when an agreement was reached with respect to rotational presidency, Tribune Newspaper added.

The group added that the meeting was held at the National University Commission Conference Centre, Abuja in 1998.

Going further, Ohanaeze consequently advised the Kogi state governor to support the resolution by his southern colleagues because this will serve his interest more, he, being a young person.

Governor Bello disagrees with southern governors

Recall that . reported that Governor Bello blasted proponents of rotational presidency. According to him, it is not recognised in Nigeria’s constitution. He disclosed this while speaking at a media briefing in Abuja on Friday, July 9.

He said:

“Zoning is not recognised in the 1999 Constitution; it’s absolutely unconstitutional. If we must continue with the sentiment of rotational presidency, it’s okay. But let’s do it right in the interest of equity, fairness and justice.”

Paying N3,000 as worker’s salary is barbaric

Meanwhile, a Kogi-born political activist popularly known as Comrade Usman Okai Austin urged the state governor, Yahaya Bello, to handle the state funds with utmost sincerity even as he nurses presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement issued by Okai and seen by ., the activist noted that the state was thrown into unnecessary arguments over the alleged order made by Bello that 17% salary should be paid to local government workers within the state.

He noted that the development might sound impossible to many, adding that screenshots from those affected were released into the public glare.

Okai who has been at loggerheads with Bello-led administration in the state was quoted as saying, the governor must be honest in handling resources belonging to Kogi state, stressing that nothing justifies paying officers on level nine (9) N6,000 and N3,000 as a monthly salary without being on loan.

