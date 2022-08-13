2023: You cannot promote, sell Tinubu without looking stupid – Dino Melaye

Former federal lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, has declared that it is impossible to promote the All Progressives Congress, APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu without looking stupid.

Dino, who appeared on a Channels TV programme on Friday, said the alleged failure of the APC government has made it difficult for candidates of the party to gain acceptance in the country.

According to the former governorship aspirant in Kogi State, Tinubu and the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi are no match in any manner with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Dino, who was recently appointed as the spokesperson of Atiku campaign council, also lambasted the Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo over his recent comment against Tinubu.

He said, “This government marketed Atiku by their colossal failure. Today, the most difficult candidate to sell is APC candidate whether at House of Representatives, senator or governorship level.

“That is why you cannot defend, promote or campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu without looking stupid. This is what happened to my brother and friend, Festus Keyamo, he started talking off point. He started saying things that do not make sense.”