2023: Wike Meets With Fayemi, Omisore In London

The River State Governor, Nyesom Wike this weekend met with some All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains in London.

It was reported that the meeting had in attendance the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi and the National Secretary of the APC, Iyiola Omisore.

Naija News learnt that the meeting was held to discuss areas of collaboration ahead of the 2023 elections.

According to This Day, the meeting of Governor Wike, Makinde and the APC chieftains is coming ahead of the meetings of the Board of Trustees (BoT), and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The NEC members are expected to decide the fate of the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu.

There had been called by the camp of Governor Wike for Ayu to resign from office before the 2023 general elections.

Governor Wike’s camp had insisted that the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar and Ayu can not come from the same region.

Ayu, however, has insisted that he would not resign from office adding that he was voted into office and expected to be in office for four years.

The NEC members are expected to determine the fate of the PDP national chairman if he would remain in office or not.

