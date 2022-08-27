2023: Why we met with Obasanjo, Atiku, Obi, Tinubu in London – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has explained why he, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State met with Peoples Democratic Party presidential (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential (LP) candidate and former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, in London.

Ortom said he and his team met with the Nigerian leaders in London on Thursday to discuss Nigeria’s survival ahead of next year’s general election.

Ortom, who spoke to newsmen at the Port Harcourt International Airport on Friday when he returned to Nigeria alongside Wike and Ikpeazu, insisted that the country is on drip and oxygen.

He said: “We are looking at how we can harness ideas and put ourselves together to ensure that we get out of the present challenge we are in Nigeria today.

“From top to bottom, consider what has happened from 2015 and where we are today. So, what we are doing is a concern that we have for our country, Nigeria.

“This is beyond partisan politics. We are looking at how we can come together and find a way of ensuring that Nigeria survives. Nigeria is on a drip, Nigeria is on oxygen, and it is about how we can get out of this.

“We have individually also had earlier commitments in Europe even if consultations are still going on because nothing concrete has been decided. The consultation is going on and will continue to go on. We are still going to meet here.”