Home NEWS 2023: Why INEC should disqualify Peter Obi – Bashir Ahmad
NEWSNews Africa

2023: Why INEC should disqualify Peter Obi – Bashir Ahmad

by News
1 views
2023:-why-inec-should-disqualify-peter-obi-–-bashir-ahmad

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, has provided another reason the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should disqualify Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP.

Recall that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had yesterday made a similar call, citing alleged illegal substitution of running mate.

The PDP asked the court to sack Obi and the All Progressives Congress, APC candidate, for using place-holders and later announcing fresh running mates.

And similarly, Ahmad pointed out that Obi is not supposed to run for the presidency under the Labour Party, which he just joined in May 2022.

Recall that prior to the presidential primaries of the PDP, Peter dumped the main opposition party and joined the LP where he contested for the primary election and won.

Ahmad claimed that Obi’s name is not in the LP’s membership list submitted to INEC by the party.

“In line with EA2022, the INEC should disqualify the LP presidential candidate from contesting the 2023 election.

“The candidate isn’t on the party’s membership list submitted to the electoral body. The list was submitted on April 25, while the candidate joined the party on May 26” he tweeted.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

APC Wins Aregbesola’s Polling Unit

Even when they don’t have food to eat,...

EPL: I saw it coming – Teddy Sheringham...

2023: How Tinubu emerged our flagbearer in APC...

Osun: Victory is close, we’ll dance in the...

EPL: I’m flabbergasted you let him join Chelsea...

EPL: Mark Lawrenson reveals Maguire’s major problem at...

OSUNDECIDES: Ayedire Lawmaker Commends Peaceful Conduct, Lauds Voters

Pay Us Before Voting, Voters Tell PDP, APC...

Osun Decides: Low Turnout As Vote Buying Persist...

Leave a Reply