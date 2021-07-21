2023:-why-i-will-never-join-apc,-senator-abaribe-opens-up,-reveals-when-ruling-party’s-“problem”-will-start

The minority leader of the Senate, Enyinaya Abaribe, has said he said there is nothing he can gain in the APC

The prominent southeast PDP chieftain said this is why he cannot join the ruling party despite the defections recently suffered by his party

Abaribe also expressed optimism that the PDP will take over the presidency from the APC in the next general elections

FCT, Abuja – Enyinaya Abaribe, the minority leader of the Senate, has said he will never defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) because he has nothing to gain in the ruling party.

The Nation reported that Abaribe said this while reacting to the spate of defection from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Enyinaya Abaribe, the minority leader of the Senate, has said he will never defect to the APC even he is the last person in the PDP.

Photo credit: Senator Enyi Abaribe

Source: Facebook

He further claimed that the APC was using federal might to intimidate PDP members to join the party.

Senate minority leader spoke during an interview with veteran reporter Jide Otitoju on Television Continental (TVC).

Governor Matawelle’s defection is the most pathetic – Abaribe

Abaribe maintained that only politicians without integrity move from one party to the other.

He described the defection of the Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawelle, to the APC as the most pathetic.

His words:

“I will never leave the PDP even if I’m the last, this is because I don’t see what I can gain from the APC.

“For some of us who have built our reputation based on truth and integrity, there are things we cannot do.”

Why APC resisted e-transmission of results

The PDP chieftain also claimed that the APC was resisting the electoral transmission of results because it was afraid of defeat in the next general elections.

Nevertheless, he expressed optimism that the PDP will win the 2023 presidential elections.

His words:

“We are going to win. The problem of the APC will start in September. When the problems start coming, it will be very clear. Let’s not be worried about what is happening now.”

2023: Stop daydreaming, no room in Aso Rock, presidency tells PDP, others

Meanwhile, the opposition parties in Nigeria, including the PDP, have been asked to bury their thoughts of winning the presidential election in 2023.

The presidency on Tuesday, July 20, described the claim by the PDP that it would take over power at the centre from the ruling APC in 2023 as a mere dream.

The senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, made the declaration in a speech after observing the Eid-el-Kabir prayers in Daura, Katsina state.

