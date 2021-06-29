2023: Why Bola Tinubu is considering pulling out of presidential race – Bamgbose

Barrister Olusegun Bamgbose, Esq., National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance (CAGG) has claimed that Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is considering withdrawing from the 2023 presidential race.

Although the former Lagos State Governor has not made his presidential interest public, there are strong speculations that he may run for the position in 2023.

But Bamgbose believes that the cabal running the current Presidency does not favour the Jagaban of Lagos, as Tinubu is fondly called, who, according to him, is now switching to his Plan B which is to throw his weight behind a popular candidate.

“The battle of who becomes the next President of Nigeria come 2023, has assumed a new dimension, as Tinubu considers pulling out of the Presidential race,” Bamgbose told bioreports.

“The truth of the matter is that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has commenced vast consultation as per his ambition to be the next President of Nigeria come 2023.

“It’s becoming clearer to him that it may be an uphill battle for him to win the APC Presidential ticket, given the stand of the cabals that may not eventually favor him.

“In order not to be politically stranded and thereby become irrelevant, he has decided to come up with his plan B. Plan B is to support a candidate that will be acceptable to all Nigerians, be it from the South or the North.

“The APC National leader has come to realize that his presidential ambition may mark the end of his political career if he does not play the card well enough.

“He has come to embrace the reality that his political fortune can end abruptly, should he make a wrong decision.

“This has given serious concerns. He considers it a very big risk to confront the power that be in APC. No Northerner will be prepared to back Tinubu against the wish of Buhari.

“The general feeling among the top notchers in APC is that Tinubu has had enough, having produced the President and Vice President in 2015. They are not very comfortable with his ambition to take over from Buhari.”