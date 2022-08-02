2023: Why APC is worried about Kwankwaso – Osita Okechukwu

The Director-General, Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, has said that the All Progressives Congress, APC is worried about the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

According to him, just as APC is happy that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar may not get votes from the South East and South South as usually, Kwankwaso may deny the APC some votes from the North.

Appearing on Arise TV on Tuesday, the Lagos APC chieftain said, “I base my analysis on my experience in partisan politics for the past 44 years and my study of social sciences, that 24 hours is a long time in politics talk of six to seven month.

“Yes, as a Christian, I would have preferred if Asiwaju chose a Christian. But my preference may not be the reality on ground. The presidential candidate also considered all the variables.

“I’ve gone through the data of election from 1922…to date, and there’s no record that all Christians voted the same way or all Muslims voted for Muslims. There’s no such record and this might not be an exception.

“And based on the practical realities of indicators that can win an election and working on speculations …that they’ll vote for Atiku. If you say they’ll vote for Atiku, what of Kwankwaso, Obi, and others?

“Like us in the APC, we’re even happy today that Atiku may not get votes in the South East and South-South just as PDP used to.

“We’re happy about that just as we’re worried about Kwankwaso that he might deprive APC some of the votes we would run away with. So there’re a lot of variants”