2023: We will not be intimidated – CAN reacts as Tinubu confirms Muslim-Muslim ticket with Shettima

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has reacted to the choice of former Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, as the running mate of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The umbrella Christian organisation on Sunday, made it clear it was not moved by the Muslim-Muslim ticket and would stand its ground against every form of intimidation.

CAN’s chairman, Kaduna State chapter, Rev. John Hayab, stated this during an interview with bioreports.

“We were ready for this announcement. We have put some media outlets on notice. All we are waiting for is the right signal to give a full blown reaction.

“We’ll escalate this issue because our call for fairness and the balancing of the presidential ticket for the sake of justice, unity and fairness apparently fell on deaf ears.

“However, CAN is strongly determined to sacrifice everything to protect the interest of the Church in Nigeria. We will not be moved by any form of intimidation,” Hayab said.

Tinubu announced Shettima as his running mate on Sunday after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.