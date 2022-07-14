2023: We must confront oppressors, fight for our freedom – Charly Boy

Maverick entertainer and activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has asked Nigerians to fight for freedom and confront oppressors ahead of the 2023 election.

Charly Boy said this via his Twitter page while querying the capability of current Nigerian leaders in office.

The activist asked Nigerians to get their PVC’s in order to cause a change, stressing that ‘Enough is Enough’.

Charly Boy asked whether many Nigerians would willingly employ the current political office holders to run their business.

His tweets read: “How many of our current political office holders would you employ to manage your business, if Nigeria is a business, and you are the owner?

“We must fight for our freedom, and it will come with consequences.

“We have no other options but to confront our oppressors. Enough is Enough.

“Just go get your PVC first, them go soon know.”