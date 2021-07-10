2023: Vote Any Party That Fields Southerner For President – Okupe – Naija News

A former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Doyin Okupe, has highlighted reasons why Southerners should vote for the All Progressives Congress or the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general elections.

Okupe called on electorates in the region to vote for either APC or PDP if they field presidential candidates from the South.

The former presidential aide further stated that the difference between the ruling party and the opposition is their names.

Okupe made this call in a post on his Facebook page titled: ‘Political Equation For 2023 Presidency’.

He wrote, “Southern electorates and those from other zones who support the idea of power rotation to the South in 2023, should just vote any of the two parties (APC or PDP) who presents a Southern candidate since the difference between the two parties is just in their names.”

“But if peradventure both parties present southern Presidential candidates, then Nigerians have the best opportunity to vote the better of the two and the very best for a united and prosperous Nigeria.”