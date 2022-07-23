2023:-uba-sani-speaks-on-alleged-cold-war-between-el-rufai,-shettima

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna, Uba Sani, has insisted there is no rift between the party’s vice-presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima and the governor of Kaduna, Nasir el-Rufai.

Sani stated this while reacting to speculation that Shettima and El-Rufai are having a “cold war”.

Speaking at an event in Kaduna on Friday, the lawmaker described the rumour as “malicious”.

The governorship candidate said Shettima has the full support of the Kaduna governor.

“I want to deliver a goodwill message from my brother, Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai of Kaduna State,” he said.

“I want to also say here that Governor El-Rufai has total support for our brother, His Excellency, Senator Kashim Shettima; we have worked together, we are brothers and we are friends.”

According to him, Kaduna will give Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate and Shettima the highest votes in the country.

“I assure you, and stand to be quoted anywhere, anytime that Kaduna State would deliver the highest votes for the Tinubu presidency in 2023,” he said.