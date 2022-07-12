2023: Tinubu’s choice of running mate may affect peace, unity of Nigerians – Group warns

A Peoples Democratic Party group, under the platform of Umbrella Force, has expressed concerns that the decision by the ruling All Progressives Congres, APC, to have a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the presidential election would tamper with the peace and unity of the country.

Recall that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a Yoruba Muslim on Sunday, announced a fellow Muslim, Kashim Shettima, a former Borno State Governor as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

The development has continued to cause controversy across the country as concerned Nigerians including some members of the ruling party continue to protest against the decision.

Reacting also, the PDP’s Umbrella Force, during a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, said the decision was a slap on the faces of both Christians and Muslims.

Spokesperson of the group, Tekena Alamina who briefed newsmen at the press conference, argued that there are competent Christian Northerners who should have replaced Shettima.

According to Alamina, “We will not mince words on this issue. This is a slap on the face of every Nigerian — both Muslims and Christians because it sets a dangerous trend and precedence that may significantly affect the unity and peace of the country.

“This selection has the stench of inconsideration, irresponsibility, division and disunity. It has total disregard for the feelings of all Nigerians. It was done in bad faith. Are there no other competent Christians in the APC? Nigerians need to ask: ‘What is so special about Kashim Shettima? What does he bring to the table that other competent Nigerians from other religions cannot bring?’

“Right now, it is clear that Tinubu is only interested in winning. He does not care about Nigeria and Nigerians. He never has. Even President Buhari, with all his faults, saw reason in 2014 and decided to go against a Muslim-Muslim ticket. This is why Tinubu was not his running mate then. Because people like Bukola Saraki, who were then in the APC, served as the conscience of the party and advised against it.

“At this point, it is important for all lovers of Nigeria, regardless of their political party, to come out publicly and condemn to arrogance of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for choosing the route of a Muslim-Muslim ticket as his best course to victory.”