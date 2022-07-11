Home NEWS 2023: Tinubu Unveils Running Mate
2023: Tinubu Unveils Running Mate

The All Progressives Congress presidential candidate for the 2023 polls, Bola Tinubu has confirmed Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate, bioreports reports.

Meanwhile, News Agency of Nigeria also reported in one of its bulletins on Sunday that the vice presidential candidate will be unveiled to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is the leader of the party in his hometown in Daura, Katsina State on Sunday (today).

Recall that Shettima played a lead role in the pre-presidential primaries campaign of Tinubu.

Details Later.

