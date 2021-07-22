2023: Tinubu could emerge APC’s consensus presidential candidate – VON DG, Okechukwu

Osita Okechukwu, the Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, VON, has said the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, would be in pole position to clinch the presidential ticket of the party under consensus arrangement for the 2023 general election.

National Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, John Akpan Udoehede, on Monday assured that the party will work for the emergence of “a consensus and an agreeable candidate” ahead of 2023.

Tinubu is believed to be angling to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, when he serves his two terms.

Okechukwu, who is also the director-general of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), described the proposed idea as an intelligent move that will perish the prospect of implosion in the party.

Okechukwu, in a chat with reporters, said: “One slept well last night after reading the profound statement from the social media credited to the distinguished Senator John Akpanudedehe, our national secretary that at the appropriate time APC will come up with a consensus and agreeable presidential candidate that will fly its flag in 2023,” Okechukwu said.

“First, it is refreshing that President Buhari is not for the 3rd term agenda. Second, in my slightest imagination, one doesn’t think any committee handling such delicate matters will miss out on our national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the matrix.

“Methinks, he will be among the top aspirants to be considered, given his immense contribution to the success of our great party in 2015.”