2023:-three-apc-governors-hold-close-door-meeting-with-wike

Three states governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, have met with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State arrived in Port Harcourt, the state capital for a closed-door meeting.

The meeting is holding at Wike’s private residence.

This follows reports that Wike is aggrieved with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Wike is believed to be aggrieved over the refusal of Atiku Abubakar to pick him as his vice presidential running mate.

