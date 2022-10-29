Home NEWS 2023: Sule deserves second term–Group
NEWS

2023: Sule deserves second term–Group

by News
2023: Sule deserves second term–Group

By MOHAMMED BABA BUSU

Governor Abdullahi Sule
LAFIA- A Political Pressure Group, ‘Nasarawa North APC Forum of Leaders of Thoughts’, in Nasarawa State said Gov. Abdullahi Sule deserved a second term come 2023.

This, the group said, was considering the governor’s developmental strides in the last three and half years in office.

Alhaji Abdulhamid Kwara, the leader of the group and an ex-lawmaker stated this when they  visited Sule, on Tuesday in Lafia.

Kwara, who was also a former commissioner in the state, said, ”the governor’s purposeful and all-inclusive leadership style would earn him a second term in office.

” Your Excellency, this group was formed in order to mobilise support for you and APC.You have done well and are still doing well in almost all sectors of the economy.

” Our people have benefited a lot and are still benefiting from your giant projects.

” Re- electing you would enable us and our people to enjoy more dividends of democracy.”

The former commissioner assured Sule of their loyalty and support to enable him succeed.

He called on the people of the state to support the governor and APC to succeed beyond 2023.

Responding, the governor thanked them for the visit and assured them of his administration’s  commitment to initiate more projects across the state.

He said that the vision of the group was in line with APC policies towards wooing and mobilising the people to support the party.

Sule urged the stakeholders and party faithful to remain united and work for the success of the party beyond 2023. (Bioreports)

