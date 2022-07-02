2023:-south-west-council-of-political-technocrats-reels-out-agenda

A civil society group, South West Council of Political Technocrats, has said its mission at this crucial period is to annex and improve Southwest populace, resources, and acquire skills as specimens for greater Nigeria.

Rising from its stakeholders meeting held recently, SWCPT noted that it is ready to work and team up with any idea, persons, groups or agencies that will stop violence, disunity and intentional misinformation of persons in the country.

According to it, it is high time political technocrats in the Southwest rose in unity and propagate a formidable discourse that is capable of fostering national unity, good governance, peaceful cohabitation and political analysis.

In a release signed by the Executive Director, Government and Public Affairs, Prince Oloke Kehinde Alexander, the group hinted that they are out to encourage slumbering political technocrats to be part of strong political, economic and social grouping that will grow Nigeria beyond any limit.

The release reads in part, “In SWCPT, we are here to identify temporary grievances and launch mobilization of energy for improvement on all fronts for Nigeria.

“We wish to be start ups or team workers with government agencies and groups in everything that will better the lots of the entire citizenry of this country.

“Issues bothering on candidature from ruling and popular opposition political parties in the country against historical, economic and political developments of our dear nation as a means of peeping into what our tomorrow shall be as a nation shall be examined at the appropriate time”