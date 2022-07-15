Home NEWS 2023: Shettima speaks on Tinubu’s alleged plans to ‘Islamise Nigeria’
2023: Shettima speaks on Tinubu’s alleged plans to ‘Islamise Nigeria’

by News
Kashim Shettima, the running mate to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has insisted there is no plan to islamize Nigeria.

He also urged Nigerians to look beyond religion when electing leaders.

Shettima’s nomination as Tinubu’s running mate has drawn outrage from certain quarters as they are both Muslims.

But speaking on Friday when he received a visit from an APC group led by a former Nigerian ambassador to the US, Mohammed Hassan, the former Governor of Borno state said he and Tinubu want to transform the country.

“They are accusing him of an attempt to Islamise the country. Has he started with Islamising his own family?

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yes, his running mate might be a Muslim, but his life mate for over 40 years is not only a Christian, but a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“He did not enforce his own Islamic faith on his own children. He was the first governor to hand over mission schools to the owners, and he has groomed people from all walks of life,” NAN quoted Shettima as saying.

