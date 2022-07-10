Home NEWS 2023: Shettima is young, compliments Tinubu – Keyamo
2023: Shettima is young, compliments Tinubu – Keyamo

by News
Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has described Bola Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shetima as a perfect choice.

Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday revealed that Shettima will be his running mate in 2023.

The Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC has since stirred reactions as some quarters alleged injustice to other religion and tribes.

Tinubu explained although there were concerns about Muslim-Muslim ticket, he chose Shettima because the former Governor of Borno State will bring the best governance to Nigerians irrespective of religion or tribe.

Reacting to the announcement, Keyamo on Twitter opined that Tinubu made a great choice.

He described Shettima as a “Quintessential banker and economist, suave gentleman and politician,” who is intellectually fertile and economically sound.

According to him, Shettima is young, experienced and complimentary to Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

His tweet read: “Quintessential banker and economist, suave gentleman and politician, intellectually fertile, economically sound, intergenerationally mobile (he’s young, yet experienced), fiercely loyal, phenomenally complimentary to Tinubu; HE Sen. Kashim Shettima is the perfect choice as Vice President.”

