2023:-shettima-decries-professor-sagay’s-comments-on-gov.-yahaya-bello’s-presidential-ambition

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), has expressed reservation with the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Professor Itse Sagay, for rejecting the reported 2023 presidential ambition of incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello.

Professor Itse Sagay believed that Kogi governor has no records to show to warrant him aspire for the of the country.

Yerima Shettima is of the opinion that Prof Sagay is economical with the truth.

Alhaji Yerima Shettima expressed confidence that the young Kogi Governor is capable of defending himself any day, adding that he is exercising his freedom of expression as a stakeholder of the Nigerian project.

According to Yerima Shettima, “I think it is quite unfair to make pretentious comments about Kogi State, which is the most peaceful state in the North today.”

He explained that the world in general and Nigeria in particular has come a long way to pay much attention to ideas being propagated by Professor Sagay, pointing out that both age and dynamic political thinking may not be in his favor at this stage of his lifetime.

He believed that the global trend on the democratic scene has been in favor of mentoring of energetic, newbreed of leaders while the old ones take to advisory role based on their wisdom as elders.

The AYCF leader said it was wrong for Professor Sagay to indulge in subtle condemnation of young and upcoming new generation of Nigeria’s political class.

On Professor Sagay believed it is time for the presidency to go to the South in 2023 but Alhaji Yerima noted that all Nigerians, including the people of Kogi State think their governor would be contesting in 2023 based on competence, saying that unless Sagay thinks the country is not practicing democracy but a turn-by-turn political system, which does not even exist in any system of civil governance in today’s world.

He observed that Prof Sagay should respect the processes of electing a leader under a democratic system and do away with the thought of undemocratic turn-by-turn contraption.

He, however, advised Professor Sagay to visit a popular database known as “Kogipedia” and see a detailed account of all the achievements of the incumbent administration in the areas of health, education, security and infrastructure, before jumping to conclusions.