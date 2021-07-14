Home POLITICS 2023: Shehu Sani tackles Edo Deputy Gov, Shuaibu over alleged secession comments
POLITICS

2023: Shehu Sani tackles Edo Deputy Gov, Shuaibu over alleged secession comments

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
2023:-shehu-sani-tackles-edo-deputy-gov,-shuaibu-over-alleged-secession-comments

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani has condemned threat of secession reportedly attributed to the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu on the event that power does not shift to the south in 2023.

Sani, who was reacting to the alleged comment on Wednesday, also noted that the reported threats and intimidation against the North is counterproductive.

“Some Northern Governors, groups and respected individuals have expressed the same opinion on the need to rotate power; threatening secession can only alienate them and push them to have second thoughts.

“Consultations and building bridges across the Niger is the way to go and not threaten to break the country, especially coming from a revered personality occupying such an important political position in the country”, Sani said.

He also stressed that Southern States have the .imate and moral rights to demand for Presidency, “but the threat of secession reportedly attributed to Philip Shuaibu the deputy Governor of Edo State on the account of failure of power to rotate, stands condemned”.

FG should be blamed for lack of security not Governors – Gov. Masari tells Buhari

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Atiku remained VP after dumping Obasanjo – Keyamo...

APC Congress: Former Governor, 10 others jostle for...

Another Rep member rejects PDP joins APC

2023: I may not be alive to run...

Anambra Election: As PDP, APC, APGA battle internal...

Ogun: APC members attack court bailiff in Gov...

Confusion over alleged suspension of Rochas Okorocha from...

It’s Time for George W. Bush to Stand...

Arizona county to spend $3M on voting machines...

Murkowski camp teases fundraising ahead of deadline

Leave a Reply