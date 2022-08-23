2023:-sdp-tells-nigerians-to-disregard-claims-party-backs-apc’s-tinubu

Rufus Aiyenigba, the National Publicity Secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has enjoined members of the party and the general public to disregard Alfa Mohammed’s claim of the party supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 elections in the future.

He stated that Alfa Mohammed is laying claim to the position he occupies in the party, issuing a statement that the majority of leaders of the SDP would have supported Tinubu. to become the party’s presidential standard bearer.

Mohammed had said that he would not be surprised if the largest body of the SDP decides in the near future to adopt Tinubu and thus cause further division in the party, especially if the court fails to quickly determine which of the SDP factions is authentic.

In a statement, Aiyenigba, told the public to disregard the statement issued by Mohammed, saying he ceased being a member of the SDP in 2019.

He drew the attention of the members of the public to the need to disregard the foregoing statement and its author, saying, “It is nothing but an attention-seeking shenanigan on the part of Alhaji Alfa Mohammed the writer, who not only lacks the authority to issue the statement, but is not known to our great party, and INEC the regulatory body of political parties in Nigeria as a national officer of the party.”