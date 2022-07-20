2023: Real reasons I must win presidential election – Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has disclosed why he must win the 2023 election.

Tinubu said he must win the presidential election for the sake of job creation.

He assured that his victory would bring about quality education for Nigerians and the elimination of poverty.

The APC presidential candidate spoke on Wednesday while unveiling Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

Tinubu said his victory would eliminate religious and ethnic division among Nigerians.

He also harped on the need for Nigerians to be united.

“We must win this election so that we can bring jobs, eliminate poverty, educate our children, bring up our grandchildren without thinking of religious division or ethnic division.

“We are one, our passport is one; greenback is one. One nation, one destiny,” he said.