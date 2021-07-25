2023-rb-mitchell-on-nebraska’s-radar-after-fnl-performance

{{ timeAgo(‘2021-07-25 14:37:33 -0500’) }}
football
Bryan Munson
HuskerOnline
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive line for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999.
The 2021-2022 recruiting cycle for Nebraska will have one of the smallest classes in recent memory. The Huskers could use the smaller class to get ahead in future classes and one of the 2023 players Nebraska has their eye on is Allen Mitchell.
One of the standouts from the June 18th Friday Night Lights camp in Nebraska was Mitchell. The 5-foot-11 and 181-pound running back was a known commodity coming to the Nebraska camp holding a handful of offers.
Mitchell had a tremendous camp in Lincoln, but left town without an offer. He couldn’t have felt a lot better about how he he performed, though.
“I got some really good feedback from Nebraska,” Mitchell said. “The coaches said I fit the Nebraska system and that they loved the way that I moved and competed during the camp.”
Mitchell plays for St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet Jesuit and, despite being from a neighboring state, it was his first time in Nebraska the night of the camp.
“I really liked it there. The facilities were great and the coaches were all really nice when they were talking to me. I felt very welcomed at Nebraska by the staff.”
The talented running back is holding six offers already and took a couple of visits before the Nebraska camp in the month of June. He says that he would like to get back to Lincoln this fall for a game.
“I have taken unofficial visits to Kansas State, Kentucky and Michigan State. I would absolutely like to make it back to Nebraska for an unofficial visit. Possibly for a game this fall.”
Mitchell is currently considered the No. 1 2023 running back in the state of Missouri and one of the top overall prospects in the state. He also carries a 3.17 GPA.