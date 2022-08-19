2023: Prof Chris Imumolen more competent than Peter Obi – YNCW president Williams Emeagi

Williams Emeka, President of Young Nigerians In Corporate World (YNCW) said the Presidential Candidate of Accord Party (AP) Prof Chris Imumolen, is a more competent candidate than Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

During a courtesy visit to Prof Imumolen at his campaign office in Abuja, Emeka said the noise about Peter Obi on social media, cannot solve the basic issues Nigeria is facing.

He described the candidacy of the former Anambra governor as one which is on dividing the nation more than uniting it.

“What we need is a president that understands how a sane system works. A president that knows his onions- What to create, what to correct, what to eradicate and then the result. What we have so far including Peter Obi are candidates who just make noise on social media”, he said.

“We have a collapsed educational system, our security zero, and many more that you and I know very well. But the purpose of this is not to count our many problems but rather to find solutions to all and the true solution to having a working system that would benefit all is no one else but Prof. Imumolen.”

Emeka reiterated that young Nigerians in the corporate world are ready to work and vote for the AP standard bearer based on his credible track record and ability to perform excellently well.

“We have seen what you have done in your private capacity and in the education sector as well. These are the reasons why we have chosen to back you to become Nigeria’s President come 2023.

“We have our own future to look out for and we see that you are capable of protecting our future and charting a new course for our nation, particularly in the education sector which we believe if properly addressed, all other issues can be fixed”.

“Again, we have decided to back Prof Chris because this is a man with interest in human investment. His primary goal is to see everyone doing fine in a sane system where businesses are thriving and an average or low-class person can start up a business and it will blossom. This is me blowing his trumpet that he is capable of making our economy the best in Africa.”

He also urged Nigerians regardless of their religion or tribe to support Prof Imumolen who he described as young, strong and willing to serve Nigeria.

The AP candidate thanked the group and urged them to continue to mobilise the youths to participate in the coming poll.

“Let me guarantee you that ours is not a campaign of religion or tribe and as such, we are head hunting for the best to join me in rebuilding Nigeria and it is a task only the youth can do. These old men have less than 10 years to be with us, we must prove that we are capable and ready to lead this nation”, he noted.